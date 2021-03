Mello Music Group is celebrating their 10 years in the game with an upcoming complication titled Bushido. The compilation with feature new music from Oddisee, Open Mike Eagle, The Alchemist, Quelle Chris, !llmind, Skyzoo, Apollo Brown, Homeboy Sandman, Kool Keith, B-Real, Murs, and more and drop on April 2nd.

Today, Mello Music Group premieres the first single, “Black Rock”, featuring Joell Ortiz, Namir Blade, Solemn Brigham and the newest signee Stalley.