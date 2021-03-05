Music Video: Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars ft. Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open

Last week, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars announced they’re releasing an album together. Now with an assist from help from Bootsy Collins under the name Silk Sonic they deliver the project’s first single/video, “Leave The Door Open”. .Paak told Zane Lowe:

“These days, you get so many collaborations where a lot of it’s done through email, you never meet the person, it’s texts. It’s like a play. It’s all this sh-t and people don’t understand, when you get in and you can jam with someone and other artists that could hold it down and you’re bouncing, that’s different. That’s the difference and you’re really creating a groove from scratch. You guys are trying to figure out what’s going to work.”

Watch the “Leave The Door Open” video below.

