Music Video: Big Sean ft. Nipsey Hussle – Deep Reverence

Big Sean continues to push his latest album Detroit 2 with the official video for the first single, “Deep Reverence” featuring the late Nipsey Hussle. He had this to say about the track

“This one of the most uncomfortable, honest songs I ever did. I said things on here I thought I’d never say publicly, but realized that you gotta live and own all your truths, cause youu can’t always count on that opportunity to be there. To one of the realest, most solid humans ever made Nipsey Hussle! Thank you bro! You’re still blessing all of us!”

Watch as Sean and Hit-Boy ride through the streets of LA with a memorial pic of Nipsey. Hitting various spots with Nipsey murals.