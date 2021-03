Smif-N-Wessun’s Tek gives fans his new solo album Pricele$$. Featuring 12 new records and guest appearances by Conway The Machine, Rome Streetz, Statik Selektah, the late Sean Price, General Steele, Buckshot, AZ, Sheek Louch, Lil Fame, Roc Marciano, Trife Diesel, Drawzilla, and Mitchellel.

You can stream Pricele$$ in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music. Also check out the official video for his Statik Selektah-featured “Zero Kill”.