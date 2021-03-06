Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 421) “Spooky Time”

Joe and the guys kick off Episode 421 by discussing Mal & Rory’s fight over Sevyn (12:05), and their admission onto Azealia Banks’ love list (25:17). The guys review Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak’s single “Leave The Door Open” (31:50), and Joe shares his critique regarding perfection (40:15). Drake releases his 3-pack, “Scary Hours 2” (57:35), the guys review Lil Baby vs. Drake’s flow on “Wants and Needs” (1:05:20), and Rory shares his issues with the release (1:15:10). In business dealings, Jay-Z sells majority stake in Tidal to Jack Dorsey’s Square for $297 Million (1:43:00), and French electronic duo Daft Punk splits up (1:49:20). Photographer and NFT maximalist, J.N. Silva, joins the JBP to explain NFT (2:03:55), Papoose raps about cereal (2:45:00), Coming 2 America (3:04:30), and more! For more exclusive content: become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Kyle Lux – “Are You in Love” Rory | Blu & Exile – “Dancing In The Rain” Mal | Ambré – “Fubu” Parks | Fashawn – “Life As a Shorty” (Ft. J. Mitchell)