Jim Jones and French Montana liberate the official video for their collab “Bada Bing”. Off of Jim Jones and Harry Fraud’s joint album, The Fraud Department. Directed by Dale Resteghini, Jimmy and French. The two vibe in a room full of luxury cars and baddies, while poppin’ bottles and lighting up Jim’s cannabis brand Saucey.

Watch the “Bada Bing” video below.