BSF’s Rick Hyde is gearing up to release his new album Plates 2. Before it drops he gives fans a sample titled, Plates 2 On The Way. Produced by entirely by Rick Hyde himself. Featuring four new tracks and guest appearances by Benny The Butcher, Elcamino and Heem.

You can stream Plates 2 On The Way in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music. Also check out the official video for his track “Respectfully”.