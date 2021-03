N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode, we chop it up with the legendary Lords Of The Underground!

The Lords share stories about their times with Redman, Erick Sermon, Puff Daddy, The Notorious B.I.G., and more.

Also, the Lords share their origin story, how they got their name, the power of voting, and lots lots more!