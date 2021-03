IDK returns with two new offerings as he hops on Pooh Shiesty and Lil Durk’s club banger “Back In Blood” for a new freestyle/visual. In the clip, he gets busy inside his house and moonwalks next to a Benz outside. For the second offering he covers Brent Faiyaz’s “Gravity“. In the visual his sits in a pool and hugs a beautiful lady close as they drip with water.

Watch both visuals below.