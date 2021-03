South Carolina’s Renni Rucci gives fans the official video for her new single “Can’t Be”. She samples Beenie Man’s “Girls Dem Sugar” for the bossy visual. Renni lays up in a plush estate following a shopping spree stopping a male suitor’s advances and raps about not being able to ve with him. She later strips down to a bikini and takes a swim in the pool.

Watch the “Can’t Be” video below.