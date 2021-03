Lil Durk was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night and he brought his new album The Voice to the stage. He gets an assist from 6LACK to perform their collab, “Stay Down” which also featured Young Thug, on a stage with stadium lights and a live band. He then performed his King Von-collab “Still Trappin’” with a masked group that marched with flares.

You can watch the full performance below.