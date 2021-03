With her song “Damage” currently rising up the charts, songstress H.E.R. returns with the official video for her Golden Globe-nominated record “Fight For You”. Off of the soundtrack to the award-winning movie Judas And The Black Messiah. Directed by the Child. The visual depicts H.E.R. dropping off supplies throughout her community and displaying the teachings of the Black Panther Party.

Watch the “Fight For You” video below.