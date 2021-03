Shordie Shordie and Murda Beatz link up to shoot the video to their Memory Lane project closing track “Ride With Shordie”. Directed by Catchrec. In the visual, the two work on the grill of a Birrieria food truck in streets of L.A. They’re joined by their staff of baddies and a long line of hungry male patrons.

Watch the “Ride With Shordie” video below.