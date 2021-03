A year after their joint EP, Twenty/20 Pyrez Vision , Jeezy and Shawty Redd get back in the studio for a new collab titled “Back II The Basics”. Shawty Redd produces the haunting keys and Jeezy comes in rapping his classic trap talk. Telling fans if he ever falls off, he’s headed right back to the trap. Shawty Redd also teased another joint project from the two so stay tuned.

