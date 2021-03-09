New Music: REI AMI ft. Aminé – do it right

Visionary Records/Sony Music Entertainment artist REI AMI delivers her first single of the year titled “do it right” featuring Aminé. REI says about the collab.

“’do it right’ is about love. It’s about self-esteem. It’s about everything it feels to be in a relationship. It’s about when you’re so deeply in love with somebody you kind of lose a sense of yourself and also the mental battle of being in a toxic relationship. Your toxic other half makes you question your worth and who you are and makes you ashamed of who you really are.”

You can stream “do it right” below.





