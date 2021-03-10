Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 422) “I Have An Ego”

In this episode:

Rory brings up his issues with the JBN (17:12) including his experience at “See, The Thing Is…” (18:35). Joe and the guys recap NBA All Star Weekend (22:40), Daylyt’s skill level (27:30), LeBron James & Steph Curry’s bromance (29:11), and Joe’s own basketball performance (43:15). Oprah conducts an interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (45:53) that strikes an eerie resemblance to Princess Diana’s tell-all from 25 years ago (53:00), and Piers Morgan storms off the set of ‘Good Morning Britain’ after receiving backlash over his comments towards the couple (1:07:18). The guys discuss the Woody Allen documentary, ‘Allen v. Farrow,’ (1:14:00) and share their opinions over Coming 2 America (1:22:55), including a *SPOILER ALERT* at (1:25:55). Swizz Beats and Timbaland sell Verzuz to Triller with both parties declining to disclose financial details regarding the sale (1:43:46). A call with Swizz Beats (1:54:26), Larry Jackson (1:59:53), a discussion over the Ambies Podcast Academy Awards (2:19:10), and MORE! For more exclusive content: become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast.

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Phabo – “Come” Rory | Joyce Wrice – “On One” (Ft. Freddie Gibbs) Mal | Jae Skeese – “Suede Uppers” Parks | J.Arrr – “And 1”