Music Video: Guapdad 4000 & !llmind ft. P-Lo – She Wanna

Guapdad 4000 and !llmind link up for collaborative project titled 1176, which drops March 19th. Here is the official video for the second single titled “She Wanna” featuring P-Lo. Guap had this to say about the collab:

“If !llmind had a power it would be to shapeshift, he can do anything! Something like this comes in handy when you need to tell the full spectrum of your story like I did in this music. I had no idea we would stumble upon something this magical though but I guess I should have known that linking up with my Filipino brother would enhance my super powers!”

!llmind adds.

“Guapdad is literally one of the most talented artists I’ve ever come across. I know that sounds generic but there really is no better way to describe him. I had such a blast working with him on this project and even though we’re from opposite coasts, we are similar in so many ways. He brought the best out of me on this project and made my job easy. The music is crazy!”

Watch the “She Wanna” video below.

