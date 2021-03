It’s been 3 years since the release of Jorja Smith‘s debut album Lost & Found. She has since dropped a few singles and created her own imprint, FAMM. She gives fans her first solo record/video of 2021 titled “Addicted”. Directed by Jorja and Savanah Leaf. In the clip, she has a long video call showing her sensual side and desire for her partner.No word if her sophomore album is on the way yet but stay tuned.

Watch the “Addicted” video below.