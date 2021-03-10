Music Video: Rochelle Jordan – NEXT 2 YOU

Rochelle Jordan returns from her hiatus with her new album Play With The Changes, which drops on April 30th. Here is the official video for the second single titled “NEXT 2 YOU”. She had this to say about the record:

“When KLSH first played me this beat, I thought it was so jarring and unconventional that I fell in love with it. It really took me back to the days when I obsessed over Deadmau5 and Artful Dodger, but this was a very futuristic sound I hadn’t quite heard before. It’s as strange as it sounds, as it feels, and is as beautiful and unique as I love for my music to be.”

Watch the “NEXT 2 YOU” video below.