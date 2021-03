Locksmith and Atmosphere’s Slug link up for a new collab titled “Fantasy World” also featuring Rebecca Nobel on the hook. The two spittas talk about celebrity’s status in the game and working hard towards fame. In the visual, Slug’s face is place on a child’s body, while Locksmith takes care of him. The two chill at home, walk through town, and play with other kids at the playground.

Watch the “Fantasy World” video below.