Termanology and producer Shortfyuz complete their trilogy with the release of their latest project, G.O.Y.A. 3. Featuring 14 new tracks and guest apesarances by Lil Fame, Rome Streetz, Jay Royale, Reks, Eto, Cassidy, Jared Evan, UFO Fev, Planet Asia, Crimeapple, Nems, and more.

You can stream G.O.Y.A. 3 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.