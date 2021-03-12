New Music: Benny the Butcher & Harry Fraud – Thanksgiving

Benny the Butcher and Harry Fraud will be releasing their upcoming project The Plugs I Met 2 on March 19th. Benny had this to say about the project:
“I recorded both Burden Of Proof and The Plugs I Met 2 at the same time, so it’s the same headspace; but a different energy. I recorded Burden Of Proof in Cali with Hit-Boy and The Plugs I Met 2 in Brooklyn with Harry and you can hear that influence.”
Here is the first single from the project titled, “Thanksgiving”.
Also check out the full tracklist for The Plugs I Met 2 .
- “When Tony Met Sosa”
- “Overall” ft. Chinx
- “Plug Talk” ft. 2 Chainz
- “Live by It”
- “Talkin’ Back” ft. Fat Joe
- “No Instructions”
- “Longevity” ft. French Montana & Jim Jones
- “Survivor’s Remorse” ft. Rick Hyde
- “Thanksgiving”