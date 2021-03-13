Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 423) “The Sources”



In this episode:

Joe, Rory, Mal, and Parks jump into new music that dropped on Friday (17:25), including Blxst’s 2-pack (18:50), Benny The Butcher (20:15), and 070 Shake (27:00). The guys discuss A Boogie breaking up with his girlfriend (34:15), women asking questions that men don’t understand (37:40), Mal’s fear of flirting (40:40), how a man safely courts a woman with Joe (54:00), and how a woman knows when a guy likes her (1:00:40). Kanye West changes his number on Kim Kardashian (1:09:52), and VERZUZ announces a Ghostface/Raekwon battle (1:26:28). The guys recap Snowfall, John Singleton, and Freeway Rick Ross (1:51:40), and Stacey Dash apologizes for her past Trump support stating she “made a lot of mistakes” (2:03:35). Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split, calling off a 2-year engagement (2:08:55), and Joe speaks to creating his own documentary (2:13:00). Boycotting the Grammy’s (2:27:35), canceling Pepé Le Pew (2:29:17), Rory’s Walt Disney diss (2:20:10), Mister Cee’s confession to Maino (2:38:25) and MORE! For more exclusive content: become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast.