To start Grammy weekend, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist were the musical guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 12th. From a restaurant booth full of women at Alfredos, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist perform their popular record “Scottie Beam” while eating pasta and sipping champagne.

Watch the full performance below and the album Alfredo is nominated for Best Rap Album on the Grammys presentation on March 14th.