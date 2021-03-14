Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 252) w/ Amar’e Stoudemire, Slim Thug & Jadakiss

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode, we chop it up with former NBA Superstar Amar’e Stoudemire and the legendary Slim Thug.

Amar’e speaks about being one of the few players in NBA history to go from High School to the league! Amar’e speaks about his career, playing with Steve Nash, the New York Knicks and his battles against Kobe and Lebron. Amar’e talks about his business ventures, religion and so much more!

Slim Thug also joins us and shares stories about his legendary career. He shares stories about being one of the most successful independent artists in the game, to signing with Pharrell. Slim also talks about performing with his eyes closed, his blockbuster deals and much, much more!

Last but not least, DC Alumni Jadakiss joins us as he and Drink Champs Sports discuss the current state of the NBA, some of their favorite teams and moments in NBA history!