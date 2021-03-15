2021 Grammy Award Winners

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards took place last night (March 14th) t the Los Angeles Convention Center. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the event was a little different than previous Grammys as it was socially distanced and held outside.
Some of the noteworthy winners include Nas winning his first Grammy for Best Rap Album for his Hit-Hoy produced King’s Disease. Blue Ivory Carter also won her first Grammy as Beyonce’s “Brown Skin Girl” wins Best New Video and Megan Thee Stallion won Best New Artist.
Here is the full list of Grammy Award winners.
Record of the Year
“Black Parade,” Beyoncé
“Colors,” Black Pumas
“Rockstar,” DaBaby and Roddy Ricch
“Say So,” Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
“Circles,” Post Malone
“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
Album of the Year
Chilombo, Jhene Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe), Black Pumas
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt. III, Haim
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice (Beyoncé)
“The Box,” Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore (Roddy Ricch)
“Cardigan,” Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)
“Circles,” Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh (Post Malone)
“Don’t Start Now,” Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren (Dua Lipa)
“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell (Billie Eilish)
“I Can’t Breathe,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas (H.E.R.)
“If the World Was Ending,” Julia Michaels & JP Saxe (JP Saxe & Julia Michaels)
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Vocal Album
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Fine Line, Harry Styles
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Best R&B Performance
“Lightning and Thunder,” Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend
“Black Parade,” Beyoncé
“All I Need,” Jacob Collier Feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
“Goat Head,” Brittany Howard
“See Me,” Emily King
Best Rap Song
“The Bigger Picture,” Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams (Lil Baby)
“The Box,” Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore (Roddy Ricch)
“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez (Drake feat. Lil Durk)
“Rockstar,” Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)
“Savage,” Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Yummy,” Justin Bieber
“Say So,” Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
“Cardigan,” Taylor Swift
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Rockstar,” DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Drake feat. Lil Durk
“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak
“The Box,” Roddy Ricch
“HIGHEST IN THE ROOM,” Travis Scott
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez, Camilo
Mesa Para Dos, Kany García
Pausa, Ricky Martin
3:33, Debi Nova
Best Country Album
Lady Like, Ingrid Andress
Your Life is a Record, Brandy Clark
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Nightfall, Little Big Town
Never Will, Ashley McBryde
Best Country Song
“Bluebird,” Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert (Miranda Lambert)
“The Bones,” Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz (Maren Morris)
“Crowded Table,” Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna (The Highwomen)
“More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland (Ingrid Andress)
“Some People Do,” Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“All Night,” Brothers Osbourne
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
“Ocean,” Lady A
“Sugar Coat,” Little Big Town
“Some People Do,” Old Dominion
Best Rock Album
A Hero’s Death, Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal, The Strokes
Best Rock Song
“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler, and Mashall Vore (Phoebe Bridgers)
“Lost In Yesterday,” Kevin Parker (Tame Impala)
“Not,” Adrianne Lenker (Big Thief)
“Shameika,” Fiona Apple (Fiona Apple)
“Stay High, Brittany Howard (Brittany Howard)
Best Rock Performance
“Shameika,” Fiona Apple
“Not,” Big Thief
“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers
“The Steps,” Haim
“Stay High,” Brittany Howard
“Daylight,” Grace Potter
Best Rap Album
Black Habits, D Smoke
Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica
King’s Disease, Nas
The Allegory, Royce Da 5’9”
Best Rap Performance
“Deep Reverence,” Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hustle
“Bop,” DaBaby
“What’s Poppin,” Jack Harlow
“The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby
“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
“Dior,” Pop Smoke
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Un Día (One Day),” J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy
“Intentions,” Justin Bieber and Quavo
“Dynamite,” BTS
“Rain on Me,” Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
“Exile,” Taylor Swift and Bon Iver
Best R&B Album
Happy 2 Be Here, Any Clemons
Take Time, Giveon
To Feel Loved, Luke James
Bigger Love, John Legend
All Rise, Gregory Porter
Best Progressive R&B Album
Chilombo, Jhene Aiko
Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals, Free Nationals
F*** Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is, Thundercat
Best R&B Song
“Better Than I Imagine,” Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson (Robert Glasper Feat. H.E.R and Meshell Ndegeocello)
“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice (Beyoncé)
“Collide,” Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi (Tiana & EARTHGANG)
“Do It,” Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende (Chloe X Halle)
“Slow Down,” Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Sit On Down,” The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
“Wonder What She Thinks of Me,” Chloe X Halle
“Let Me Go,” Mykal Kilgore
“Anything For You,” Ledisi
“Distance,” Yebba
Best Alternative Album
Hyperspace, Beck
Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime, Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
Best Music Video
“Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé
“Life Is Good,” Future Feat. Drake
“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak
“Adore You,” Harry Styles
“Goliath,” Woodkid
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Run To The Water, Cody Carnes
All Of My Best Friends, Hillsong Young & Free
Holy Water, We The Kingdom
Citizen Of Heaven, Tauren Wells
Jesus Is King, Kanye West
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“Beautiful Ghosts” [From Cats], Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)
“Carried Me With You” [From Onward], Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth (Brandi Carlile)
“Into The Unknown” [From Frozen 2], Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez (Idina Menzel & AURORA)
“No Time To Die” [From No Time To Die], Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas Baird O’Connell (Billie Eilish)
“Stand Up” [From Harriett], Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo (Cynthia Erivo)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Ad Astra, Max Richter
Becoming, Kamasi Washington
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Various Artists
Bill & Ted Face the Music, Various Artists
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Various Artists
Frozen 2, Various Artists
JoJo Rabbit, Various Artists
Best Music Film
Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys, Spike Jonze
Black Is King, Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt
That Lil Ol’ Band From Texas, ZZ Top
Best Musical Theater Album
Amelie, Audrey Brisson, Chris Jared, Caolan McCarthy & Jez Unwin, principal soloists; Michael Fentiman, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Barnaby Race & Nathan Tysen, producers; Nathan Tysen, lyricist; Daniel Messe, composer & lyricist (Original London Cast)
American Utopia on Broadway, David Byrne
Jagged Little Pill, Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, principal soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, producers (Glen Ballard & Alanis Morissette, lyricists) (Original Broadway Cast)
Little Shop of Horrors, Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff & Tom Alan Robbins, principal soloists; Will Van Dyke, Michael Mayer, Alan Menken & Frank Wolf, producers (Alan Menken, composer; Howard Ashman, lyricist) (The New Off-Broadway Cast)
Prince of Egypt, Christine Allado, Luke Brady, Alexia Khadime & Liam Tamne, principal soloists; Dominick Amendum & Stephen Schwartz, producers; Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist (Original Cast)
Soft Power, Francis Jue, Austin Ku, Alyse Alan Louis & Conrad Ricamora, principal soloists; Matt Stine, producer; David Henry Hwang, lyricist; Jeanine Tesori, composer & lyricist (Original Cast)
Best Comedy Album
Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish
I Love Everything, Patton Oswalt
The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan
Paper Tiger, Bill Burr
23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Acid for the Children: A Memoir, Flea
Alex Trebek – The Answer is…, Ken Jennings
Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth, Rachel Maddow
Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow
Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White), Meryl Streep (& Full cast)
Best Global Music Album
Fu Chronicles, Antibalas
Twice As Tall, Burna Boy
Agora, Bebel Gilberto
Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar
Amadjar, Tinariwen
Best Dance Recording
“On My Mind,” Diplo & Sidepiece
“My High,” Disclosure Feat. Aminé & Slowthai
“The Difference,” Flume feat. Toro y Moi
“Both Of Us,” Jayda D
“10%,” Kaytranada feat. Kali Uchis
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Kick I, Arca
Planet’s Mad, Baauer
Energy, Disclosure
Bubba, Kaytranada
Good Faith, Madeon
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Axiom, Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah
Chronology Of A Dream: Live at Village Vanguard, Jon Baptiste
Take The Stars, Black Violin
Americana, Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell
Live At The Royal Albert Hall, Snarky Puppy
Best Instrumental Composition
“Baby Jack,” Arturo O’Farrill, (Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra)
“Be Water II,” Christian Sands (Christian Sands)
“Plumfield,” Alexandre Desplat (Alexandre Desplat)
“Sputnik,” Maria Schneider (Maria Schneider)
“Strata,” Remy Le Boeuf (Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“Bathroom Dance,” Hildur Guðnadóttir (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
“Donna Lee,” John Beasley (John Beasley)
“Honeymooners,” Remy Le Boeuf (Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows)
“Life Every Voice and Sing,” Alvin Chea & Jarrett Johnson (Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea)
“Uranus: The Magician,” Jeremy Levy (Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra)
Best New Age Album
Songs from the Bardo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith
Periphery, Priya Darshini
Form//Less, Superposition
More Guitar Stories, Jim “Kimo” West
Meditations, Cory Wong & Jon Batiste
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Wonderful Is Your Name,” Melvin Crispell III
“Release (Live),” David Frazier (Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy)
“Come Together,” Rodney “Darkchild” Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore & Jazz Nixon (Jerkins Presents: The Good News)
“Won’t Let Go,” Travis Greene
“Movin’ On,” Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson (Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music)
Best Gospel Album
2econd Wind: Ready, Anthony Brown & group therAPy
My Tribute, Myron Butler
Choirmaster, Ricky Dillard
Gospel According To PJ, PJ Morton
Kierra, Kierra Sheard
Best Roots Gospel Album
Beautiful Day, Mark Bishop
20/20, The Crabb Family
What Christmas Really Means, The Erwins
Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album), Fisk Jubilee Singers
Something Beautiful, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Best Recording Package
Everyday Life, Pilar Zeta (Coldplay)
Funeral, Kyle Goen (Lil Wayne)
Healer, Julian Gross & Hannah Hooper (Grouplove)
On Circles, Jordan Butcher (Caspian)
Vols. 11 & 12, Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto (Desert Sessions)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition), Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul McCartney & James Musgrave (Paul McCartney)
Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991, Lisa Glines & Doran Tyson (Grateful Dead)
Mode, Jeff Schulz (Depeche Mode)
Ode to Joy, Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy (Wilco)
The Story of Ghostly International, Michael Cina & Molly Smith (Various Artists)
Best Album Notes
At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines from the Studio, 1894-1926, Tim Brooks (Various Artists)
The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974, Scott B. Bomar (Various Artists)
Dead Man’s Pop, Bob Mehr (The Replacements)
The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us from Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business, Colin Hancock (Various Artists)
Out of a Clear Blue Sky, David Sager (Nat Brusiloff)
Best Historical Album
Celebrated, 1895-1896, Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin (Unique Quartette)
Hittin’ The Ramp, The Early Years (1936 – 1943), Zev Feldman, Will Friedwald & George Klabin, Matthew Lutthans (Nat King Cole)
It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers, Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, Michael Graves (Mister Rogers)
1999 Super Deluxe Edition, Michael Howe, Bernie Grundman (Prince)
Souvenir, Carolyn Agger, Miles Showell (Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark)
Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions, Béla Fleck, Richard Dodd (Béla Fleck)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Black Hole Rainbow (Devon Gilfillian)
Expectations (Katie Pruitt)
Hyperspace (Beck)
Jaime (Brittany Howard)
25 Trips (Sierra Hull)
Best Remixed Recording
“Do You Ever (RAC Mix),” RAC (Phil Good)
“Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix),” Deadmau5 (Morgan Page)
“Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix),” Jasper Street Co. (Louie Vega)
“Roses (Imanbek Remix),” Saint JHN (Imanbek Zeikenov)
“Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywire Remix),” Bazzi (Haywyre)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua
Gershwin: Porgy and Bess
Hynes: Fields
Ives: Complete Symphonies
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
David Frost
Jesse Lewis
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Aura, Bajofondo
Monstruo, Cami
Sobrevolando, Cultura Profética
La Conquista Del Espacio, Fito Paez
Miss Colombia, Lido Pimienta
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Hecho En México, Alejandro Fernández
La Serenata, Lupita Infante
Un Canto Por Mexico, Vol.1, Natalia Lafourcade
Bailando Sones y Huapangos Con el Mariachi Sol de Mexica de Jose Hernandez, Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
AYAYAY!, Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album
Mi Tumbao, José Alberto “El Ruiseñor”
Infinito, Edwin Bonilla
Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe), Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis
40, Grupo Niche
Memorias de Navidad, Víctor Manuelle
Best Orchestral Performance
“Aspects of America – Pulitzer Edition,” Carlos Kalmar (Oregon Symphony)
“Concurrence,” Daníel Bjarnason (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)
“Copland: Symphony No. 3,” Michael Tilson Thomas (San Francisco Symphony)
“Ives: Complete Symphonies,” Gustavo Dudamel (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
“Lutoslawski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3,” Hannu Lintu (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording
“Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen,” Gil Rose, Heather Buck & Stephen Powell (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)
“Floyd C., Prince of Players,” William Boggs, Keith Phares & Kate Royal, Blanton Alspaugh (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)
“Gershwin: Porgy and Bess,” David Robertson, Angel Blue & Eric Owens, David Frost (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
“Handel: Agrippina,” Maxim Emelyanychev, Joyce DiDonato, Daniel Zalay (Il Pomo D’Oro)
“Zemlinksy: Der Zwerg,” Donald Runnicles, David Butt Philip & Elena Tsallagova, Peter Ghirardini & Erwin Stürzer (Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin)
Best Choral Performance
“Carthage,” Donald Nally (The Crossing)
“Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua,” JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass & Adam Luebke (James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers)
“Kastalsky: Requiem,” Leonard Slatkin, Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox & Benedict Sheehan (Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke’s; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir)
“Moravec: Sanctuary Road,” Kent Tritle (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus)
“Once Upon A Time,” Matthew Guard (Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
“Contemporary Voices,” Pacifica Quartet
“Healing Modes,” Brooklyn Rider
“Hearne, T.: Place,” Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra
“Hynes: Fields,” Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion
“The Schumann Quartets,” Dover Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Adès; Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Kirill Gerstein
Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas, Igor Levit
Bohemian Tales, Augustin Hadelich
Destination Rachmaninov – Arrival, Daniil Trifonov
Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra, Richard O’Neill
Best Classical Compendium
Adès Conduct Adès, Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, Nick Squire
Saariaho: Graal Theatre; Circle Map’ Neiges; Vers Toi Es Si Loin, Clément Mao-Takacs, Hans Kipfer
Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto, José Serebrier, Jens Braun
Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke, Isabel Leonard, Michael Tilson Thomas, Jack Vad
Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Flood, Matt Haimovitz, Julian Wachner, Blanton Alspaugh
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Thomas Adès (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, Richard Danielpour (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)
Floyd, C.: Prince of Players, Carlisle Floyd (William Boggs, Kate Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)
Hearne, T.: Place, Ted Hearne (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra)
Rouse: Symphony No. 5, Christopher Rouse (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
Best American Roots Performance
“Colors,” Black Pumas
“Deep In Love,” Bonny Light Horseman
“Short and Sweet,” Brittany Howard
“I’ll Be Gone,” Norah Jones & Mavis Staples
“I Remember Everything,” John Prine
Best American Roots Song
“Cabin,” Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers (The Secret Sisters)
“Ceiling To The Floor,” Sierra Hull & Kai Welch (Sierra Hull)
“Hometown,” Sarah Jarosz
“I Remember Everything,” Pat McLaughlin & John Prine (John Prine)
“Man Without a Soul,” Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams (Lucinda Williams)
Best Americana Album
Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms Of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger
World On The Ground, Sarah Jarosz
El Dorado, Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams
Best Bluegrass Album
Man On Fire, Danny Barnes
To Live In Two Worlds, Vol. 1, Thomm Jutz
North Carolina Songbook, Steep Canyon Rangers
Home, Billy Strings
The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, Various Artists
Best Traditional Blues Album
All My Dues Are Paid, Frank Bey
You Make Me Feel, Don Bryant
That’s What I Heard, Robert Cray Band
Cypress Grove, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes
Rawer Than Raw, Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito
Live At The Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band
The Juice, G. Love
Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette
Up And Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars
Best Folk Album
Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman
Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen
Song For Our Daughter, Laura Marling
Saturn Return, The Secret Sisters
All The Good Times, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Best Regional Roots Music Album
My Relatives “Nikso Kowaiks,” Black Lodge Singers
Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadors, Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours
Lovely Sunrise, Nā Wai ʽEhā
Atmosphere, New Orleans Nightcrawlers
A Tribute To Al Bernard, Sweet Cecilia
Best Reggae Album
Upside Down 2020, Buju Banton
Higher Place, Skip Marley
It All Comes Back To Love, Maxi Priest
Got To Be Tough, Toots & The Maytals
One World, The Wailers
Best Children’s Music Album
All The Ladies, Joanie Leeds
Be a Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders, Alastair Moock And Friends
I’m An Optimist, Dog On Fleas
Songs For Singin’, The Okee Dokee Brothers
Wild Life, Justin Roberts
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“Guinevere,” Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, track from: Axiom
“Pachamama,” Regina Carter, track from: Ona (Thana Alexa)
“Celia,” Gerald Clayton
“All Blues” Chick Corea, track from: Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade)
“Moe Honk,” Joshua Redman, track from: RoundAgain (Redman Mehldau McBride Blade)
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Ona, Thana Alexa
Secrets Are The Best Stories, Kurt Elling Feat. Danilo Pérez
Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy
Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper, Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band
What’s The Hurry, Kenny Wahsington
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
on the tender spot of every calloused moment, Ambrose Akinmusire
Waiting Game, Terri Lyne Carrington And Social Science
Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard, Gerald Clayton
Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Roundagain, Redman Mehldau McBride Blade
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Dialogues on Race, Gregg August
MONK’estra Plays John Beasley, John Beasley
The Intangible Between, Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band
Songs You Like A Lot, John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace And The Frankfurt Radio Big Band
Data Lords, Maria Schneider Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
Tradiciones, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra
Four Questions, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
City of Dreams, Chico Pinheiro
Viento y Tiempo: Live at Blue Note Tokyo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola
Trane’s Delight, Poncho Sanchez
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Blue Umbrella, Burt Bacharach and Daniel Tashain
True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry Connick Jr.
American Standard, James Taylor
Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright
Judy, Renee Zellweger
Best Metal Performance
“Bum-Rush,” Body Count
“Underneath,” Code Orange
“The In-Between,” In This Moment
“Bloodmoney,” Poppy
“Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) — Live,” Power Trip
Best Country Solo Performance
“Stick That In Your Country Song,” Eric Church
“Who You Thought I Was,” Brandy Clark
“When My Amy Prays,” Vince Gill
“Black Like Me,” Mickey Guyton
“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“Asas Fechadas,” John Beasley & Maria Mendes (Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole)
“Desert Song,” Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor (Säje)
“From This Place,” Alan Broadbent & Pat Metheny (Pat Metheny Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello)
“He Won’t Hold You,” Jacob Collier (Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody)
“Slow Burn,” Talia Billig, Nic Hard & Becca Stevens (Becca Stevens Feat. Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“The Blessing (Live),” Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes & Steven Furtick (Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship)
“Sunday Morning,” Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore & Nathanael Saint-Fleur (Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin)
“Holy Water,” Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash & Scott Cash (We The Kingdom)
“Famous For (I Believe),” Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer & Tauren Wells (Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson)
“There Was Jesus,” Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams (Zach Williams & Dolly Parton)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
American Composers at Play, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Stephen Powell
Clairières, Lili & Nadia Boulanger, Nicholas Phan
Farinelli, Cecilia Bartoli
A Lad’s Love, Biran Giebler
Smyth: The Prison, Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton