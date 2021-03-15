2021 Grammy Award Winners

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards took place last night (March 14th) t the Los Angeles Convention Center. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the event was a little different than previous Grammys as it was socially distanced and held outside.

Some of the noteworthy winners include Nas winning his first Grammy for Best Rap Album for his Hit-Hoy produced King’s Disease. Blue Ivory Carter also won her first Grammy as Beyonce’s “Brown Skin Girl” wins Best New Video and Megan Thee Stallion won Best New Artist.

Here is the full list of Grammy Award winners.

Record of the Year

“Black Parade,” Beyoncé

“Colors,” Black Pumas

“Rockstar,” DaBaby and Roddy Ricch

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Circles,” Post Malone

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Album of the Year

Chilombo, Jhene Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe), Black Pumas

Everyday Life, Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier

Women in Music Pt. III, Haim

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice (Beyoncé)

“The Box,” Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan,” Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)

“Circles,” Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now,” Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren (Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell (Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas (H.E.R.)

“If the World Was Ending,” Julia Michaels & JP Saxe (JP Saxe & Julia Michaels)

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Vocal Album

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Fine Line, Harry Styles

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Best R&B Performance

“Lightning and Thunder,” Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend

“Black Parade,” Beyoncé

“All I Need,” Jacob Collier Feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

“Goat Head,” Brittany Howard

“See Me,” Emily King

Best Rap Song

“The Bigger Picture,” Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams (Lil Baby)

“The Box,” Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore (Roddy Ricch)

“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez (Drake feat. Lil Durk)

“Rockstar,” Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)

“Savage,” Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Yummy,” Justin Bieber

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles

“Cardigan,” Taylor Swift

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Rockstar,” DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Drake feat. Lil Durk

“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak

“The Box,” Roddy Ricch

“HIGHEST IN THE ROOM,” Travis Scott

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez, Camilo

Mesa Para Dos, Kany García

Pausa, Ricky Martin

3:33, Debi Nova

Best Country Album

Lady Like, Ingrid Andress

Your Life is a Record, Brandy Clark

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Nightfall, Little Big Town

Never Will, Ashley McBryde

Best Country Song

“Bluebird,” Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert (Miranda Lambert)

“The Bones,” Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz (Maren Morris)

“Crowded Table,” Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna (The Highwomen)

“More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland (Ingrid Andress)

“Some People Do,” Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“All Night,” Brothers Osbourne

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

“Ocean,” Lady A

“Sugar Coat,” Little Big Town

“Some People Do,” Old Dominion

Best Rock Album

A Hero’s Death, Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight, Grace Potter

Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal, The Strokes

Best Rock Song

“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler, and Mashall Vore (Phoebe Bridgers)

“Lost In Yesterday,” Kevin Parker (Tame Impala)

“Not,” Adrianne Lenker (Big Thief)

“Shameika,” Fiona Apple (Fiona Apple)

“Stay High, Brittany Howard (Brittany Howard)

Best Rock Performance

“Shameika,” Fiona Apple

“Not,” Big Thief

“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps,” Haim

“Stay High,” Brittany Howard

“Daylight,” Grace Potter

Best Rap Album

Black Habits, D Smoke

Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica

King’s Disease, Nas

The Allegory, Royce Da 5’9”

Best Rap Performance

“Deep Reverence,” Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hustle

“Bop,” DaBaby

“What’s Poppin,” Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

“Dior,” Pop Smoke

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Un Día (One Day),” J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy

“Intentions,” Justin Bieber and Quavo

“Dynamite,” BTS

“Rain on Me,” Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

“Exile,” Taylor Swift and Bon Iver

Best R&B Album

Happy 2 Be Here, Any Clemons

Take Time, Giveon

To Feel Loved, Luke James

Bigger Love, John Legend

All Rise, Gregory Porter

Best Progressive R&B Album

Chilombo, Jhene Aiko

Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals, Free Nationals

F*** Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is, Thundercat

Best R&B Song

“Better Than I Imagine,” Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson (Robert Glasper Feat. H.E.R and Meshell Ndegeocello)

“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice (Beyoncé)

“Collide,” Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi (Tiana & EARTHGANG)

“Do It,” Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende (Chloe X Halle)

“Slow Down,” Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Sit On Down,” The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

“Wonder What She Thinks of Me,” Chloe X Halle

“Let Me Go,” Mykal Kilgore

“Anything For You,” Ledisi

“Distance,” Yebba

Best Alternative Album

Hyperspace, Beck

Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple

Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime, Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

Best Music Video

“Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé

“Life Is Good,” Future Feat. Drake

“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak

“Adore You,” Harry Styles

“Goliath,” Woodkid

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Run To The Water, Cody Carnes

All Of My Best Friends, Hillsong Young & Free

Holy Water, We The Kingdom

Citizen Of Heaven, Tauren Wells

Jesus Is King, Kanye West

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“Beautiful Ghosts” [From Cats], Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)

“Carried Me With You” [From Onward], Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth (Brandi Carlile)

“Into The Unknown” [From Frozen 2], Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez (Idina Menzel & AURORA)

“No Time To Die” [From No Time To Die], Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas Baird O’Connell (Billie Eilish)

“Stand Up” [From Harriett], Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo (Cynthia Erivo)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Ad Astra, Max Richter

Becoming, Kamasi Washington

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Various Artists

Bill & Ted Face the Music, Various Artists

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Various Artists

Frozen 2, Various Artists

JoJo Rabbit, Various Artists

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys, Spike Jonze

Black Is King, Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt

That Lil Ol’ Band From Texas, ZZ Top

Best Musical Theater Album

Amelie, Audrey Brisson, Chris Jared, Caolan McCarthy & Jez Unwin, principal soloists; Michael Fentiman, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Barnaby Race & Nathan Tysen, producers; Nathan Tysen, lyricist; Daniel Messe, composer & lyricist (Original London Cast)

American Utopia on Broadway, David Byrne

Jagged Little Pill, Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, principal soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, producers (Glen Ballard & Alanis Morissette, lyricists) (Original Broadway Cast)

Little Shop of Horrors, Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff & Tom Alan Robbins, principal soloists; Will Van Dyke, Michael Mayer, Alan Menken & Frank Wolf, producers (Alan Menken, composer; Howard Ashman, lyricist) (The New Off-Broadway Cast)

Prince of Egypt, Christine Allado, Luke Brady, Alexia Khadime & Liam Tamne, principal soloists; Dominick Amendum & Stephen Schwartz, producers; Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist (Original Cast)

Soft Power, Francis Jue, Austin Ku, Alyse Alan Louis & Conrad Ricamora, principal soloists; Matt Stine, producer; David Henry Hwang, lyricist; Jeanine Tesori, composer & lyricist (Original Cast)

Best Comedy Album

Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish

I Love Everything, Patton Oswalt

The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan

Paper Tiger, Bill Burr

23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Acid for the Children: A Memoir, Flea

Alex Trebek – The Answer is…, Ken Jennings

Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth, Rachel Maddow

Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow

Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White), Meryl Streep (& Full cast)

Best Global Music Album

Fu Chronicles, Antibalas

Twice As Tall, Burna Boy

Agora, Bebel Gilberto

Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar

Amadjar, Tinariwen

Best Dance Recording

“On My Mind,” Diplo & Sidepiece

“My High,” Disclosure Feat. Aminé & Slowthai

“The Difference,” Flume feat. Toro y Moi

“Both Of Us,” Jayda D

“10%,” Kaytranada feat. Kali Uchis

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Kick I, Arca

Planet’s Mad, Baauer

Energy, Disclosure

Bubba, Kaytranada

Good Faith, Madeon

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Axiom, Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah

Chronology Of A Dream: Live at Village Vanguard, Jon Baptiste

Take The Stars, Black Violin

Americana, Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell

Live At The Royal Albert Hall, Snarky Puppy

Best Instrumental Composition

“Baby Jack,” Arturo O’Farrill, (Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra)

“Be Water II,” Christian Sands (Christian Sands)

“Plumfield,” Alexandre Desplat (Alexandre Desplat)

“Sputnik,” Maria Schneider (Maria Schneider)

“Strata,” Remy Le Boeuf (Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Bathroom Dance,” Hildur Guðnadóttir (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

“Donna Lee,” John Beasley (John Beasley)

“Honeymooners,” Remy Le Boeuf (Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows)

“Life Every Voice and Sing,” Alvin Chea & Jarrett Johnson (Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea)

“Uranus: The Magician,” Jeremy Levy (Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra)

Best New Age Album

Songs from the Bardo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith

Periphery, Priya Darshini

Form//Less, Superposition

More Guitar Stories, Jim “Kimo” West

Meditations, Cory Wong & Jon Batiste

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Wonderful Is Your Name,” Melvin Crispell III

“Release (Live),” David Frazier (Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy)

“Come Together,” Rodney “Darkchild” Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore & Jazz Nixon (Jerkins Presents: The Good News)

“Won’t Let Go,” Travis Greene

“Movin’ On,” Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson (Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music)

Best Gospel Album

2econd Wind: Ready, Anthony Brown & group therAPy

My Tribute, Myron Butler

Choirmaster, Ricky Dillard

Gospel According To PJ, PJ Morton

Kierra, Kierra Sheard

Best Roots Gospel Album

Beautiful Day, Mark Bishop

20/20, The Crabb Family

What Christmas Really Means, The Erwins

Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album), Fisk Jubilee Singers

Something Beautiful, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Best Recording Package

Everyday Life, Pilar Zeta (Coldplay)

Funeral, Kyle Goen (Lil Wayne)

Healer, Julian Gross & Hannah Hooper (Grouplove)

On Circles, Jordan Butcher (Caspian)

Vols. 11 & 12, Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto (Desert Sessions)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition), Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul McCartney & James Musgrave (Paul McCartney)

Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991, Lisa Glines & Doran Tyson (Grateful Dead)

Mode, Jeff Schulz (Depeche Mode)

Ode to Joy, Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy (Wilco)

The Story of Ghostly International, Michael Cina & Molly Smith (Various Artists)

Best Album Notes

At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines from the Studio, 1894-1926, Tim Brooks (Various Artists)

The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974, Scott B. Bomar (Various Artists)

Dead Man’s Pop, Bob Mehr (The Replacements)

The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us from Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business, Colin Hancock (Various Artists)

Out of a Clear Blue Sky, David Sager (Nat Brusiloff)

Best Historical Album

Celebrated, 1895-1896, Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin (Unique Quartette)

Hittin’ The Ramp, The Early Years (1936 – 1943), Zev Feldman, Will Friedwald & George Klabin, Matthew Lutthans (Nat King Cole)

It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers, Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, Michael Graves (Mister Rogers)

1999 Super Deluxe Edition, Michael Howe, Bernie Grundman (Prince)

Souvenir, Carolyn Agger, Miles Showell (Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark)

Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions, Béla Fleck, Richard Dodd (Béla Fleck)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Black Hole Rainbow (Devon Gilfillian)

Expectations (Katie Pruitt)

Hyperspace (Beck)

Jaime (Brittany Howard)

25 Trips (Sierra Hull)

Best Remixed Recording

“Do You Ever (RAC Mix),” RAC (Phil Good)

“Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix),” Deadmau5 (Morgan Page)

“Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix),” Jasper Street Co. (Louie Vega)

“Roses (Imanbek Remix),” Saint JHN (Imanbek Zeikenov)

“Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywire Remix),” Bazzi (Haywyre)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua

Gershwin: Porgy and Bess

Hynes: Fields

Ives: Complete Symphonies

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

David Frost

Jesse Lewis

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Aura, Bajofondo

Monstruo, Cami

Sobrevolando, Cultura Profética

La Conquista Del Espacio, Fito Paez

Miss Colombia, Lido Pimienta

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Hecho En México, Alejandro Fernández

La Serenata, Lupita Infante

Un Canto Por Mexico, Vol.1, Natalia Lafourcade

Bailando Sones y Huapangos Con el Mariachi Sol de Mexica de Jose Hernandez, Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

AYAYAY!, Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

Mi Tumbao, José Alberto “El Ruiseñor”

Infinito, Edwin Bonilla

Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe), Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis

40, Grupo Niche

Memorias de Navidad, Víctor Manuelle

Best Orchestral Performance

“Aspects of America – Pulitzer Edition,” Carlos Kalmar (Oregon Symphony)

“Concurrence,” Daníel Bjarnason (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)

“Copland: Symphony No. 3,” Michael Tilson Thomas (San Francisco Symphony)

“Ives: Complete Symphonies,” Gustavo Dudamel (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Lutoslawski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3,” Hannu Lintu (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

“Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen,” Gil Rose, Heather Buck & Stephen Powell (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

“Floyd C., Prince of Players,” William Boggs, Keith Phares & Kate Royal, Blanton Alspaugh (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)

“Gershwin: Porgy and Bess,” David Robertson, Angel Blue & Eric Owens, David Frost (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Handel: Agrippina,” Maxim Emelyanychev, Joyce DiDonato, Daniel Zalay (Il Pomo D’Oro)

“Zemlinksy: Der Zwerg,” Donald Runnicles, David Butt Philip & Elena Tsallagova, Peter Ghirardini & Erwin Stürzer (Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin)

Best Choral Performance

“Carthage,” Donald Nally (The Crossing)

“Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua,” JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass & Adam Luebke (James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers)

“Kastalsky: Requiem,” Leonard Slatkin, Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox & Benedict Sheehan (Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke’s; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir)

“Moravec: Sanctuary Road,” Kent Tritle (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus)

“Once Upon A Time,” Matthew Guard (Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Contemporary Voices,” Pacifica Quartet

“Healing Modes,” Brooklyn Rider

“Hearne, T.: Place,” Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra

“Hynes: Fields,” Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion

“The Schumann Quartets,” Dover Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Adès; Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Kirill Gerstein

Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas, Igor Levit

Bohemian Tales, Augustin Hadelich

Destination Rachmaninov – Arrival, Daniil Trifonov

Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra, Richard O’Neill

Best Classical Compendium

Adès Conduct Adès, Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, Nick Squire

Saariaho: Graal Theatre; Circle Map’ Neiges; Vers Toi Es Si Loin, Clément Mao-Takacs, Hans Kipfer

Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto, José Serebrier, Jens Braun

Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke, Isabel Leonard, Michael Tilson Thomas, Jack Vad

Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Flood, Matt Haimovitz, Julian Wachner, Blanton Alspaugh

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Thomas Adès (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, Richard Danielpour (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)

Floyd, C.: Prince of Players, Carlisle Floyd (William Boggs, Kate Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)

Hearne, T.: Place, Ted Hearne (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra)

Rouse: Symphony No. 5, Christopher Rouse (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Best American Roots Performance

“Colors,” Black Pumas

“Deep In Love,” Bonny Light Horseman

“Short and Sweet,” Brittany Howard

“I’ll Be Gone,” Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

“I Remember Everything,” John Prine

Best American Roots Song

“Cabin,” Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers (The Secret Sisters)

“Ceiling To The Floor,” Sierra Hull & Kai Welch (Sierra Hull)

“Hometown,” Sarah Jarosz

“I Remember Everything,” Pat McLaughlin & John Prine (John Prine)

“Man Without a Soul,” Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams (Lucinda Williams)

Best Americana Album

Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms Of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger

World On The Ground, Sarah Jarosz

El Dorado, Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams

Best Bluegrass Album

Man On Fire, Danny Barnes

To Live In Two Worlds, Vol. 1, Thomm Jutz

North Carolina Songbook, Steep Canyon Rangers

Home, Billy Strings

The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, Various Artists

Best Traditional Blues Album

All My Dues Are Paid, Frank Bey

You Make Me Feel, Don Bryant

That’s What I Heard, Robert Cray Band

Cypress Grove, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes

Rawer Than Raw, Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito

Live At The Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice, G. Love

Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette

Up And Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars

Best Folk Album

Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman

Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen

Song For Our Daughter, Laura Marling

Saturn Return, The Secret Sisters

All The Good Times, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Best Regional Roots Music Album

My Relatives “Nikso Kowaiks,” Black Lodge Singers

Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadors, Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours

Lovely Sunrise, Nā Wai ʽEhā

Atmosphere, New Orleans Nightcrawlers

A Tribute To Al Bernard, Sweet Cecilia

Best Reggae Album

Upside Down 2020, Buju Banton

Higher Place, Skip Marley

It All Comes Back To Love, Maxi Priest

Got To Be Tough, Toots & The Maytals

One World, The Wailers

Best Children’s Music Album

All The Ladies, Joanie Leeds

Be a Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders, Alastair Moock And Friends

I’m An Optimist, Dog On Fleas

Songs For Singin’, The Okee Dokee Brothers

Wild Life, Justin Roberts

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Guinevere,” Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, track from: Axiom

“Pachamama,” Regina Carter, track from: Ona (Thana Alexa)

“Celia,” Gerald Clayton

“All Blues” Chick Corea, track from: Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade)

“Moe Honk,” Joshua Redman, track from: RoundAgain (Redman Mehldau McBride Blade)

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Ona, Thana Alexa

Secrets Are The Best Stories, Kurt Elling Feat. Danilo Pérez

Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy

Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper, Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

What’s The Hurry, Kenny Wahsington

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

on the tender spot of every calloused moment, Ambrose Akinmusire

Waiting Game, Terri Lyne Carrington And Social Science

Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard, Gerald Clayton

Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Roundagain, Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Dialogues on Race, Gregg August

MONK’estra Plays John Beasley, John Beasley

The Intangible Between, Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band

Songs You Like A Lot, John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace And The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Data Lords, Maria Schneider Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album

Tradiciones, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra

Four Questions, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

City of Dreams, Chico Pinheiro

Viento y Tiempo: Live at Blue Note Tokyo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola

Trane’s Delight, Poncho Sanchez

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Blue Umbrella, Burt Bacharach and Daniel Tashain

True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry Connick Jr.

American Standard, James Taylor

Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright

Judy, Renee Zellweger

Best Metal Performance

“Bum-Rush,” Body Count

“Underneath,” Code Orange

“The In-Between,” In This Moment

“Bloodmoney,” Poppy

“Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) — Live,” Power Trip

Best Country Solo Performance

“Stick That In Your Country Song,” Eric Church

“Who You Thought I Was,” Brandy Clark

“When My Amy Prays,” Vince Gill

“Black Like Me,” Mickey Guyton

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“Asas Fechadas,” John Beasley & Maria Mendes (Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole)

“Desert Song,” Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor (Säje)

“From This Place,” Alan Broadbent & Pat Metheny (Pat Metheny Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello)

“He Won’t Hold You,” Jacob Collier (Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody)

“Slow Burn,” Talia Billig, Nic Hard & Becca Stevens (Becca Stevens Feat. Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“The Blessing (Live),” Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes & Steven Furtick (Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship)

“Sunday Morning,” Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore & Nathanael Saint-Fleur (Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin)

“Holy Water,” Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash & Scott Cash (We The Kingdom)

“Famous For (I Believe),” Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer & Tauren Wells (Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson)

“There Was Jesus,” Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams (Zach Williams & Dolly Parton)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

American Composers at Play, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Stephen Powell

Clairières, Lili & Nadia Boulanger, Nicholas Phan

Farinelli, Cecilia Bartoli

A Lad’s Love, Biran Giebler

Smyth: The Prison, Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton