2021 Grammy Awards Performances

As stated with the winners, the 63rd annual Grammy Awards took place last night and along with the winner we have the performances. Perfomers included K-pop superstars BTS, Taylor Swift, DaBaby, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Megan The Stallion, Doja Cat, Lil Baby and more.
Watch all of the performances below
Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar”
Haim – “The Steps”
Black Pumas – “Colors”
Da Baby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
Bad Bunny feat. Jhay Cortez – “Dakiti”
Dua Lipa – “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Taylor Swift – “Cardigan,” “August,” and “Willow”
Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”
Maren Morris with John Mayer – “The Bones”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Body” and “Savage”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
BTS – “Dynamite”
Roddy Ricch – “Heartless” and “The Box”
Mickey Guyton – “Black Like Me”
Post Malone – “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
Cardi B – “Up” and “WAP” w/ Megan The Stallion”