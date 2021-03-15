2021 Grammy Awards Performances

As stated with the winners, the 63rd annual Grammy Awards took place last night and along with the winner we have the performances. Perfomers included K-pop superstars BTS, Taylor Swift, DaBaby, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Megan The Stallion, Doja Cat, Lil Baby and more.

Watch all of the performances below

Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar”

Haim – “The Steps”

Black Pumas – “Colors”

Da Baby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”


Bad Bunny feat. Jhay Cortez – “Dakiti”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Taylor Swift – “Cardigan,” “August,” and “Willow”


Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”


Maren Morris with John Mayer – “The Bones”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Body” and “Savage”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

BTS – “Dynamite”


Roddy Ricch – “Heartless” and “The Box”

Mickey Guyton – “Black Like Me”

Post Malone – “Hollywood’s Bleeding”


Cardi B – “Up” and “WAP” w/ Megan The Stallion”

