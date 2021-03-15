2021 Grammy Awards Performances

As stated with the winners, the 63rd annual Grammy Awards took place last night and along with the winner we have the performances. Perfomers included K-pop superstars BTS, Taylor Swift, DaBaby, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Megan The Stallion, Doja Cat, Lil Baby and more.

Watch all of the performances below

Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar”



Haim – “The Steps”



Black Pumas – “Colors”



Da Baby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”



Bad Bunny feat. Jhay Cortez – “Dakiti”



Dua Lipa – “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now”



Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”



Taylor Swift – “Cardigan,” “August,” and “Willow”

We’re excited to welcome @TaylorSwift13 back to the #GRAMMYs! Performing not one or two, but three of her hits from ‘folklore’ and ‘evermore.’ pic.twitter.com/11RT651suQ — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021



Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”



Maren Morris with John Mayer – “The Bones”



Megan Thee Stallion – “Body” and “Savage”



Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”



Doja Cat – “Say So”



BTS – “Dynamite”



Roddy Ricch – “Heartless” and “The Box”



Mickey Guyton – “Black Like Me”



Post Malone – “Hollywood’s Bleeding”



Cardi B – “Up” and “WAP” w/ Megan The Stallion”

