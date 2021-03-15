Music Video: Benny the Butcher & Harry Fraud – Thanksgiving

Benny the Butcher and Harry Fraud will be releasing their upcoming project The Plugs I Met 2 on March 19th. Benny had this to say about the project:

“I recorded both Burden Of Proof and The Plugs I Met 2 at the same time, so it’s the same headspace; but a different energy. I recorded Burden Of Proof in Cali with Hit-Boy and The Plugs I Met 2 in Brooklyn with Harry and you can hear that influence.”

Here is the first single from the project titled, “Thanksgiving”.

Also check out the full tracklist for The Plugs I Met 2 .

***Updated with the official video.***






