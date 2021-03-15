Music Video: Price ft. Bas & Wyclef – Selfish

Audio Push’s Price released his solo project, CLRD EP, back in October 2020. He will be releasing the follow-up F.O.E.S. on March 26th. He gets an assist from Bas and Wyclef Jean for a new single titled “Selfish”. Price had this to say about the record:

“Selfish is a song that was made to inspire people to take time out for themselves, better themselves while doing it, and love themselves in the process. We’re often looked at as selfish for doing these things for ourselves, so I wanted to shed light and present people with a different way of looking at it. Making Selfish with Bas and Wyclef was a dream come true. I got the chance to tour with Bas overseas and Wyclef was one of my biggest influences growing up. The creation process was amazing. Even through quarantine we were still able to come together and create something we all love, and we hope the people will love it just as much as we do.”

You can stream “Selfish” below.



