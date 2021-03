Drakeo The Ruler gives fans the latest visual from his album, The Truth Hurts. He calls on Ketchy The Great, Remble, MoneyMonk & Ralfy The Plug for the video to their collab “Pow Right In The Kisser”. With a posthumous appearance by Ketchy The Great, Drakeo and the guys takeover a sneaker shop, smoke weed, sip lean, and flash stack of cash. Drakeo’s new project Ain’t That The Truth is on the way.

Watch the “Pow Right In The Kisser” video below.