E-40 calls on T.I. and Joyner Lucas for the official video for his track “I Stand On That”. Off of his and Too $hort’s double album Ain’t Gone Do It/Terms & Conditions. Directed by Jae Synth. The three hang inside a warehouse full of tricked out lowriders and baddies. They speak on longevity, success, and passing thee torch to the younger generation.

