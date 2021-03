Roddy Ricch comes live from L.A. with his new single, “Heartless”. Roddy reminisce on his past struggles, his come up and the loss of a friend. The record was debuted during his Grammy performance on Sunday (March 14th), which he also performed his smash single “The Box”. His new project Feed Tha Streets 3 is on the way.

You can stream “Heartless (Live From LA)” below.