Snoop Dogg is keeps it bossy in his latest video “CEO”. Directed by Dah Dah. In the clip, Snoop cruises through the city in in his convertible lowrider and hits the studio with DJ Quik, Too $hort, and more.

In other news, Snoop has joined forces with Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40 for a new collaborative album titled Mt. Westmore.

Watch the “CEO” video below.