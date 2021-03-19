Album Stream: Benny the Butcher & Harry Fraud – The Plugs I Met 2

Benny the Butcher drops off his new album The Plugs I Met 2 produced entirely by by Harry Fraud. Featuring nine new tracks and guest appearances by Fat Joe, Jim Jones, 2 Chainz, French Montana, Rick Hyde, and the late Chinx. Benny had this to say about the project:

“I recorded both Burden Of Proof and The Plugs I Met 2 at the same time, so it’s the same headspace; but a different energy. I recorded Burden Of Proof in Cali with Hit-Boy and The Plugs I Met 2 in Brooklyn with Harry and you can hear that influence.”

You can stream The Plugs I Met 2 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.