New Music: Gotham (Talib Kweli & Diamond D) ft. Busta Rhymes – The Quiet One

Talib Kweli and Diamond D team up to form a new group named, Gotham. Talib speaks about the new group:

“One of the first well-known producers to ever show me love in this music business was the legend Diamond D. I was raised on his music, from his solo work to the incredible contributions he’s made on the albums of others like Big L, Yasiin Bey, A Tribe Called Quest, Fat Joe, Fugees and many others. As a Bronx native, his sound represents the best, most original hip-hop in the world. New York City.”

Their new self-titled project will be released on April 16. Here is the first single “The Quiet One” featuring Busta Rhymes.





