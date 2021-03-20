Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 424) “The Nine”

In this episode:

Joe, Parks, and a few Friends of the Show pay their respects to the Marvelous Marvin Hagler (11:00) and Shawn Bradley who recently suffered after a paralyzing bike accident (13:00). The guys discuss music and recap the 63rd Grammy Awards (16:10) with a debate over DaBaby's pop star status (19:10), a review of Doja Cat's performance (30:00), SaVon's Justin Bieber support (36:00). Samaria Rice, mother of Tamir Rice, calls out Tamika Mallory and others of monopolizing racial injustices and using them for clout-chasing and performative purposes (48:00). The guys discuss Justin Laboy (1:11:00), new music (1:19:00), Salt bae antics (1:38:00), Rich the Kid's LAX arrest (1:43:00), Deshaun Watson's sexual assault allegations (2:00:00), and the Asian American hate crime murders in Atlanta (2:15:00). Saweetie's tweets (2:23:00), Kanye West's billionaire status (2:23:00), 'Snow Fall' (2:40:00), and MORE!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | EST Gee – “30 Bopp” Ice | Klass Murda – “Theme Song” (Ft. Benny the Butcher) SaVon | Justin Bieber – “Peaches” (Ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon) Parks | Charli Baltimore – “Stand Up” (Ft. Ghostface Killah) Alex | Elcamino – “Valentino Quarantine”