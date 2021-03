Strong Island vet Aesop Rock gives fans the official video for his new single “Long Legged Larry”. Inspired by the character. Animated by Rob Shaw, the visual features Larry leaping from the projects to a kingdom as Aesop Rock’s gritty bars play as the soundtrack.

You can order the limited 7″ vinyl, toy and merchandise now on AesopRock.com.

Watch the “Long Legged Larry” video below.