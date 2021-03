After winning his very first Grammy, for Best Global Music Album, Burna Boy revisits the project with the official video for his track “23”. Directed by Clarence Peters. In the clip Burna pays homage to Michael Jordan and his own “Impossible Is Nothing” motto. He had this to say about the visual:

“All just comes, like someone is standing there and telling me what to say. It’s all according to the spirits. Some of us are put on this earth to do what we do”.

Watch the “23” video below.