Lil Tjay calls on Polo G and Fivio Foreign to shoot the official video for their collab “Headshot”. Off his upcoming album, Destined 2 Win. Produced by Spicy Rico and directed by Reel Goats. The three link up on a lavish estate, get strapped up and have target practice in the garden. Of course they have a few baddies by the pool.

Watch the “Headshot” video below.