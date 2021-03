Polo G jumps on three of the hottest beats of 2021 in his new triple freestyle, “For My Fans”. Here is the official video. Directed by Ryan Lynch. G kicks things off on SpotemGotem’s “BeatBox” hanging with the crew in Miami. Next he gets busy on CJ’s “Whoopty” on an outdoor court in the projects of NYC. Finally his goes to ATL and does his thing on Coi Leray’s “No More Parties”.

Watch the “For My Fans” video below.