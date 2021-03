King Los celebrates his birthday with a new EP titled 4 Peace Nugget. Featuring four new freestyles, over Mobb Deep’s “Survival Of The Fittest” and “Give Up The Goods”, as well as Busta Rhymes’ “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See” and Drake and Rick Ross’ “Lemon Pepper Freestyle”.

You can stream 4 Peace Nugget in its entirety below.