DJ Muggs and Flee Lord link up for a new collab titled “Eating Never Stressing”. Off of the upcoming joint project Rammellzee, which is inspired by late Queens graffiti artist Rammellzee. In the black and white visual, Flee Lord spits his grimy bars over Muggs’ eerie production. Rammellzee hits stores on March 26th.

Watch the “Eating Never Stressing” video below.