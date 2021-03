Moneybagg Yo gets an assist from Future for his new single “Hard For The Next”. The record samples Ginuwine’s “Differences” and will be featured on Moneybagg’s upcoming project 4 Federal, which drops April 2nd. In the video Moneybagg Yo brings girlfriend Ari Fletcher to pamper her and cruise South Beach. Future later joins to vibe on the beach.

Watch the “Hard For The Next” video below.