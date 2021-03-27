EP Stream: Vic Mensa – I TAPE

As promised, Vic Mensa gives fans his new EP I TAPE. Featuring seven new records and guest appearances/production by Wyclef Jean, Chance The Rapper, Zacari, Just Blaze, and more. Vic had this to say about the project:

“The I TAPE is a cry for freedom, a visceral look into the soul of a man in America. Lyrically I wanted to explore themes of rebellion and incarceration, weaving real stories with hard truths.”

You can stream I TAPE in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.



