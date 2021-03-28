New Music: Elhae & Masego – My City

Elhae links up with Masego for a new collab titled “My City”. Elhae had this to say about the record:

“I called Masego on FaceTime one day asking if he wanted to be a part of this next project. We’ve always talked about working but never got a chance to really make it happen due to scheduling and what not.. Fortunately, and unfortunately due to COVID, time was all we had. Masego had the beat and the hook done already so it was up to me to provide the rest. I reached out to my good friend Ari to help as well and it was done. I’m really happy with how this song came out and I hope people enjoy it.”

You can stream “My City” below.





