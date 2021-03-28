Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 254) w/ Lennox Lewis



In this episode:

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with Olympic Gold Medalist and retired Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the World, Lennox Lewis!

From growing up in East London to the Boxing Hall of Fame. Lennox Lewis shares his origin story, starting with his amateur career to winning the Gold Medal in the 1988 Olympic Games.

Lennox shares stories from his professional boxing career and his legendary fights against Holyfield, Iron Mike Tyson and more!

Lewis also shares stories of meeting the iconic Nelson Mandela and much more!

Don’t miss his new documentary titled “Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story” streaming now!

In this episode we are also joined by DrinkChampSports!