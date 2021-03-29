Music Video: Nym Lo ft. Smoke DZA – Through The Wire

Nym Lo calls on Smoke DZA for their new video “Through The Wire”. Off of his upcoming album High Horse II. In the clip Nym Lo and DZA are dappered out spittin’ their success bars with their crew. Nym Lo had this to say about the video.

“That was a real big day for me because I surprised wifey and put four carats on her finger to let her know our shit is bulletproof. And I had the white double R out front, a $4,000 velvet Gucci blazer with the loafs to match and all my people there, so I told DZA we ain’t gon’ get a vibe like this again no time soon. I had Frankie Fire pull up and capture that hood opulence. Everything worked out perfect and a dope visual came out of a special moment in my real life!”

Watch the “Through The Wire” video below.