Formerly known as DRAM, Shelley will release his new self-titled album on April 16th. The LVRN artist returns with his new single/video “Cooking With Grease”. He had this to say about the record:

“When it comes to grease, I’ll be cooking with it. So, whenever you’re ready to be entertained and learn a little bit of game or how to cook just the same, stick with me: Chef Shelley!”

Watch the “Cooking With Grease” video below.