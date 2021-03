After releasing his project I Tape, Vic Mensa fights for freedom with the official video for his Zacari-assisted single “Fr33dom”. Directed by Chris Simmons. In the powerful visual, is depicts a young boy in his room witnessing current events come to life via posters, action figures, and headlines on his TV. Vic portrays a slave, a boxer, a soldier, and more.

Watch the “Fr33dom” video below.