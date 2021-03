Jack Harlow made his SNL debut this past Saturday (March 27th) as the musical guest. Backed by a live band he performs a medley of his That’s What They All Say records “Tyler Herro” and “What’s Poppin”. He returned with a second performance for his track “Same Guy” with guest Adam Levine. Jack Harlow also made an appearance in a Eminem parody, which you can also see below..